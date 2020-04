United ISD is offering some help for parents to get through these unprecedented times.

Online parenting sessions have now been set up and can be accessed from a phone, computer, or any electronic device.



Parents can participate in thee following sessions:

- Social Emotional Wellness

- Creating Confident Kids: the Power of Words, and

- Discipline: Practice for Success.



Sessions will be held on April 24th, May 8th, and May 22nd.