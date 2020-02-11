UISD officials propose possible boundary changes

Sixty-three kids currently attending one elementary school may find themselves at another one next year.

The UISD Board of Trustees received information Tuesday on boundary changes needed between Roosevelt Elementary and Veterans Memorial Elementary in order to balance population inequities at both schools.

The district will meet with the parents whose children will be effected.

"It's based off residence, in other words these students reside within that little area that I spoke about, and what we do is we do have a program," said Carlos Garcia, UISD District Planner. "We do have every student that we have that's in our district, is geo-coded on map, so we could pinpoint who resides in a particular area."

The boundary effected is between Olmos Drive, Balcones Drive, and Ejido Avenue and Cuatro Vientos Road.