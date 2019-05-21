UISD partners with Sames Kia to give student a new ride

One lucky United ISD high school student will be the winner of a brand new car.

This Monday, UISD the 6th annual Sames Kia in the Classroom.

It's a program with the dealership that allows a high school student with perfect attendance to enter a drawing for a chance to win a car the day of graduation.

A drawing was held to select the four finalists from each UISD high school who will participate in the final drawing during graduation next week.

Good luck to all the students involved in the drawing!