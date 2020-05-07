UISD police assisting City police to enforce ordinances

The United ISD Police Department has partnered with the City of Laredo Police in making sure everyone is doing their part in adhering to the city's ordinances.

United's Police Chief, Ray Gardiner, says while schools have been closed, his officers have not been resting.



Up to six of his officers every day have been checking on the city parks to make sure everyone is complying with the latest rules and updates.



Along with this, Chief Gardiner says his officers and security guards have also kept busy with other ongoing programs.

"We're sending them to the schools like we do here with the lunch and breakfast give-away, and then the board members are giving out masks, so we're here to help everybody."

Chief Gardiner says along with his force, the Webb County Sheriff's and County Constables are also lending a hand.