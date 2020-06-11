UISD preparing for changes this upcoming school year

A local school district is providing more insight into how classes will look during the upcoming school year.

Board members approved the district's school schedule.

Despite COVID-19, no major changes have been made to the calendar.

Students will begin school on August 10th which is just one day earlier than last year.

Also, kids will get three full weeks for their winter break; however, one of the major changes will be in hygiene requirements.

Everyone entering a school will be required to wear a face mask and everyone will be receiving a temperature check.

Officials say they have received word from the state that they will be receiving hand sanitizer and gloves to help with health safety.

Even with all the new guidelines, some parents have expressed concerns over sending their kids to school.

As a result, district officials are asking for feedback.

UISD Deputy Superintendent Gloria Rendon says remote learning be allowed through the school year for parents that choose to not send their kids to school.

Officials say they are waiting for the commissioner of education to give them guidance on how to implement safety.

A meeting is scheduled for June 16th.