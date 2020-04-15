UISD reaches out to 200 seniors not reporting online

United ISD is trying to reach out to about 200 high school seniors that are currently not reporting for their online courses.

The district is trying to contact these seniors or their parents to discuss if they will be able to graduate this year.



Seniors are not attending their economics and government courses, which are required by the state to graduate on time.



Dolores Wise Benavides, the executive director for the district, is inviting students to graduate on time.

"I just want them to make sure that they do call us, I do want them to graduate. It is very important. It's their last semester. The last nine weeks, so please, students, seniors, please call us.... If you have to borrow a phone or you have to go somewhere to find a phone, please call us because we really want to you all graduate."

The district is asking parents and students to call 473-8000 so the they can provide the necessary tools and information to help them graduate on time.