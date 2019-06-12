UISD receives recognition

Ten schools from UISD including the district itself was recognized for exceptional student progress from one year to the next.

The district was recognized by the educational results partnership.

It’s based on year to year results in student GPA's to STAAR testing achievements.

Ten of the 40 United Independent School District schools made the honor roll.

For high schools, it was Alexander and United.

Two middles schools and six elementary schools also made the honor roll.

United ISD is one of six districts recognized in the State of Texas.

There are over 1,200 districts in the state.