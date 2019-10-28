UISD receives new haul of flu vaccines for students

United ISD has received more than 2,900 flu vaccines to administer to students.

KGNS reported before that their flu vaccine campaign had to be canceled due to a shortage.

On Monday, the Director of Health Services for the school district went to the health department to pick up the new vaccines.

The school district is recommending parents to vaccinate their kids against the flu as soon as possible.

Parents will be notified as to when their child will receive the vaccine.

The school district will be administering the vaccines to students at all 50 schools until November 13th.