UISD releases online learning schedules

As we enter week four, of the Stay Home-Work Safe Order, a local school district is getting ready to transition to online instruction.

The United Independent School District posted its schedules online for elementary, middle school and high school.

The schedule is to facilitate the process for students, teachers and administrators to monitor and ensure instructional continuity across its campuses.

Parents can also pick up supplemental instructional materials at their child’s respective elementary campus.

UISD will also be hosting an informative Facebook live session where parents can ask questions. That will take place on Tuesday, April 7th at 10 a.m.