UISD releases statement addressing MLK protest

United ISD is addressing concerns made by parents and community members regarding a flyer that was distributed to students offering service credit for taking part in Monday's MLK event.

In a statement sent to KGNS News, UISD officials say:

"The district receives many requests to participate in community events throughout the year. Due to an oversight regarding a politically-charged segment of the MLK event, the flyer was shared with campus administrators.

The message was then posted on social media by private individuals before the district had an opportunity to address constituent concerns with the event.

The district will not issue community service hours to any students who participated in the MLK event, and we apologize for the misunderstanding caused by the district's distribution of the flyer."