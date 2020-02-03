UISD rounds up future kindergartners for 2020

If you have a child under the age of three that is getting ready to head to school, you may want to mark this date in your calendar.

United ISD is getting ready to welcome new kids to into their school halls for the upcoming 2020 to 2021 school year.

Any parent that has a child that is gearing up to attend pre-K or kinder for the 2020 fall semester needs to attend a meeting.

UISD will be meeting with parents of new students on March 4th.

"Well the sooner we can get students in school, the sooner they can start learning their different skills, cutting, writing, pasting, alphabets, reading, so its good if they get a head start," said Lauren Cavazos from the UISD Office of Communications.

Parents are urged to schedule an appointment if they want to enroll their child for school. If you have any questions you can contact UISD at 473-2000.