UISD says in-person instruction could possibly be suspended

United ISD sent out a memo to its employees saying there is a possibility that they will have to teach in a different way for the remainder of the school year.

The memo says that due to the rapid evolving circumstances of the coronavirus, there is a strong chance that all in-person instruction for the remainder of the year will be suspended.

Therefore, the district is preparing to offer distance learning to the students in the event of an extended district-wide or state-wide closure of schools.

Also all para-professional, hourly and auxiliary personnel who are called to report to work beginning Monday shall be paid regular time.