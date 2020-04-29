UISD schedules graduation ceremonies for late summer

A local school district is advising students and parents that this year’s graduation ceremonies will be postponed until late summer.

Initially, UISD had set scheduled graduation ceremonies for May 29th and 30th; however, due to the coronavirus crisis, they have moved them to July 31st and August 1st at the Sames Auto Arena.

Depending on the progression of the virus and state and local restrictions, UISD is also planning on hosting live graduation ceremonies online.

If the local and state restrictions remain in place, the district will then transition to virtual graduation ceremonies.

The graduations are scheduled to be held at the Sames Auto Arena, as followed:

United South High School will take place on July 31st at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, LBJ will take place on August 1st at 9 a.m., United High School will take place on the same day at 1:30 p.m. and Alexander will take place at 6:30 p.m.