UISD school to host parade for students

A United ISD school is making it up to students not having a prom this year due to the due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of their prom, administers for Lyndon B. Johnson will be hosting a parade this Saturday.



The principal for the school says it's been a journey adjusting to the new "norm."

Teachers and staff will take part in the event this weekend.



However, there is a way the community can come out and show their support to the students.

"We invite the community to come by the freshman campus and line up around the street," said Armando Salazar, LBJ Principal. "To decorate their cars and wear as much purple and gold as they can and get on St. David all the way to Cielito Lindo. This is all while practicing social distancing."

More than 700 students will be graduating from the school.



The community is invited to join and line up before 6 p.m. at the LBJ main campus.