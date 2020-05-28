UISD sends special message to graduating seniors

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The United Independent School District sent a special message to its graduating seniors.
This was the sight over at the student activity complex this morning.
A drone flew up over the student activity complex Thursday morning to take an image of 22 school buses lined up to form the numbers 2020.
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing school campuses to close early across the nation, the district felt this was a creative and memorable way to see off the senior class before graduation.