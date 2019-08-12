UISD serving up delicious and nutritious meals for its students

A local school district is getting ready to feed every one of its students this upcoming school year.

Experts say that health and wellness begins with education and without the proper meal to start the day, students won’t be able to excel in class.

The United Independent School District’s Nutrition Department says they will be offering free healthy meals for its students this year.

Every year, the nutrition department gets together to find out which food items their students enjoy and which they can improve on.

The first day of school for USD is on Wednesday, August 14th.