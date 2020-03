With all of the rumors and misinformation out about COVID19, one local school district wants to make sure families have the facts on their side.

United-I-s-d set up a call center for parents to call in with any questions or concerns about school activities and the coronavirus.

Gloria Rendon says some of the most common calls they are getting is regarding class cancelations and spring break extension.

The call center is open 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. the number to call is 473-8000.