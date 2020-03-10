UISD signs agreement with U.S. Consulate in Mexico

United ISD signed an agreement with the U.S. Consulate early Tuesday morning.

The agreement is for employees who work at the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo to have their kids enrolled at certain UISD schools.

The designated schools are Clark Elementary and Middle School. But for students who are already in high school, they are allowed to enroll at Alexander High.

"For these individuals who would be coming in, are usually U.S. citizens but because of their employment they are required to reside in Nuevo Laredo, but they would be allowed in a tuition basis that is 8,900 dollars a school year and that's payable in two terms," said Gloria Rendon. "This is a collaborative effort and shows good faith in part of the district."

This is the second year the agreement between both entities has taken place.

As of now, there have been no enrollments under this program.