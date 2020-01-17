UISD speaks out after removing political candidate from campus

It's been one week since we told you about what happened to a Webb County Constable Chief Deputy at a local school's Career Day.

Ponce Coy Treviño is running against Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar.

He showed up in his constable uniform to give the presentation, but before he could start he says he was informed by the school's principal that because he is a political candidate, he is not allowed on the premises during political season.

We reached out to United ISD then, and we now have an answer.

This is their response:

"The district appreciates constituent feedback with regards to the rescinded invitation to participate at a campus Career Day event.

We wish to clarify that no United ISD board member was involved in the decision to retract the opportunity for said individuals to participate at the event.

In making the decision, the district applied DGA local policy which states that an employee shall not invite a person running for political office to speak in the district during the months preceding an election.

Prior approval from the appropriate campus or district administrator shall be obtained one week prior to the date a person running for political office is scheduled to speak at a campus or district department."

The aforementioned district policy has been in place since 2014.