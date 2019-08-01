UISD staff learning the ropes before the school year

UISD staff took part in one of the highest forms of counseling that is teaching everyone how to harness important skills.

Trust has never reached such great heights for UISD staff who are training on a course made up of ropes.

Crystal Dickinson with UISD says, the course has helped others work on their belaying and climbing skills.

The event is also a team-building exercise that teaches them how to trust one another.

The course was brought to UISD by licensed dependency counselors, Joe Martinez and Hector Gutierrez.

Martinez says he was working with a colleague at a rehab center where they got the idea for the exercise.

For roughly 20 years, they have had this training exercise at the local school district.

The program which is primarily done at STEP Academy is a way to teach students how to communicate, make good choices and decisions as well as building self-esteem and trust.

UISD counselor Hector Gutierrez says when you come out of the course, you’re having to put your trust in someone else’s hands because they are holding you.

It’s not only Step Academy students that engage in this activity but also students who are part of a sports teams or ROTC.

The district also hosts this course for parents and students on Saturday’s so they can build a bond.