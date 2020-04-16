UISD stays prepared for potential emergency declaration extension

Governor Greg Abbott extended Texas's coronavirus disaster declaration earlier this week by 30 more days.

The original declaration was made back on March 13th and it continues the state's effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



However, with this extension there seems to have been no word on how school districts will be affected.



We asked the officials over at UISD about how they are staying prepared, should there be any changes from Austin.

"We are reviewing everything, we are tweaking every single day," said Gloria Rendon. "Trying to provide the best educational opportunities for our students. Our hotline is still open, our call center is still open to serve our parents who have questions, and we are making progress."

The original date for schools to re-open is set for some time in the first week of May.