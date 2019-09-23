UISD students kick off recycling campaign

The J.B. Alexander High School Recycling Club is currently selling T-shirts to kick off their "This Bulldog Recycles" campaign.

The proceeds will go towards purchasing recycling bins for their school hallways, classrooms, and offices.

The club was founded in 2018 when student Sofia Nance wanted to make a difference regarding all the materials that are discarded at her school.

Nance invited a group of students to organize this club and recruited Mr. Santos A. Garcia to be the club's sponsor; the club began with 11 participants and today they are 86 members.

Teachers and students have welcomed this opportunity to make a positive environmental change by committing to recycling in the classrooms.

The JBA Recycling Club hopes to serve as an example for other local schools to start their own recycling clubs and join the movement.

T-Shirts are $10 and can be purchased from club members or online by using the Online Student Payment portal here.