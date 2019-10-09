UISD students accept Youth of the Month honors

This year, the United States Border Patrol Laredo Sector is commemorating over three decades of celebrating the achievements of some of Laredo's finest high school students.

On Wednesday four UISD high school students shared Youth of the Month honors with their peers from other public and private high schools.

Youth of the Month recognizes the accomplishments of high school students who excel in academics and volunteer for projects that help our community.

Honorees are nominated for the recognition by their educators. United South High School hosted this months' celebration.