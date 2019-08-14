UISD students head back to school

It's been a lengthy and hot summer vacation for Laredo area students.

On Monday LISD students were the first group of students to head back to school now it's UISD's turn to get ready for another year of learning.

With the new school year comes some big changes for a local elementary school.

Octavio Salinas Elementary which used to be located at 1000 Century Drive has a brand new campus.

School principal Abraham Rodriguez says he's looking forward to another successful year.

From all of us here at KGNS, we would like to wish students and teachers a very happy and safe school year.