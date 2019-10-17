LBJ students receive brand new facility

The ninth grade students at Lyndon B. Johnson have a brand new state of the art facility where they can enhance their learning experience.

This Thursday UISD board members, administrators, teachers, students, and community leaders came together for a ribbon cutting ceremony that celebrates the new campus.

The new facility offers 36 classrooms, six science lecture labs, two art labs, and a dance studio practice gym.

Associate Principal Patricia Hinojosa says they are very excited for the potential this facility provides for the students.

“Oh, we're really excited about this particular campus, the ninth grade is a very special place to be,” Hinojosa said. “This campus allows the students to make the transition from middle school to high school, and allows them to mature and be ready for their future years in high school."

There are currently 870 students who are attending classes at this new campus.