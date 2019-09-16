UISD students attend Tapia Camps at Rice

Several UISD students and one teacher were given the opportunity to attend Rice University’s prestigious camps this past summer, hosted by the Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity.

The Say STEM Camp is a week long summer camp offered to rising 8th-12th graders who are interested in the science, technology, engineering and math curriculum and activities.

An example of the experiments the students partake in include building miniature wind turbines out of household items, as well as other hands-on, engaging experiences.

Students enhance their communication skills by learning how to simplify complicated STEM ideas with theirs peers and working together to compete against other teams for Best Science Graphic and Best Science Presentation awards.

Teachers of all different subjects and levels took part in the Professional Development Camp which provided them with the tools to implement project-based learning in their classrooms.

The Tapia Center has provided direct training and guidance to more than 6,000 students and 2,500 teachers in order to promote greater participation of underrepresented minorities and women in the sciences and engineering and empower them to be future leaders.