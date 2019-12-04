UISD students vote for new menu items from 50 vendors

United ISD hosted their annual Child Nutrition Food Show Wednesday morning.

A select group of elementary, middle, and high school students tried their hand as taste testers and voted on their favorite items.

Tamales, chicken, pizza, and fruit were just a few of the possible menu items students got to test out.

More than 50 vendors laid out their best products for the students to enjoy.

Ariana Valdez, the United ISD Child Nutrition Department Operations Manager, says with the help of students they'll get ready for next year's menu.

"Our school district Child Nutrition Department plans the menu one year in advance so we start planning with the kids now. We let them select what they like and based on what they like, we start adding these menus in. We've had great success last year, we added like four new items in that the students really loved."

More than 300 students got to take a little break from the classroom and eat as much food as their stomachs can handle.