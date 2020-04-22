UISD superintendent granted additional authority

One Laredo school district is making changes as the country continues to face the pandemic.



During Wednesday's United ISD Board of Trustees meeting, the superintendent walked away with new authority.

File photo

The Board of Trustees voted to give additional authority to superintendent Roberto Santos during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution would allow santos and the administrative staff the authority to make decisions on:

- Employment of individuals

- Work days and instructional hours,

- As well as leave time for employees,

- Waivers that need to be submitted to the Texas Education Agency,

- And to get goods or services over the cost of $50,000 which typically need to be approved by the board.

When attaining a good or service, the bidding process still needs to be done if it applies and the board must be notified about the purchase.



These new powers took effect immediately and are subject to end once the pandemic is over, or if the board calls for a meeting to take away the authority.

The board also asked for this item to be be brought up for discussion to be reviewed at the first board meeting of this upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

This new resolution does not apply to the school district's budget. That still has to be approved by the board.