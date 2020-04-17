UISD suspends classes for remainder of school year

The United Independent School District has suspended their classes for the remainder of the school year.

"United ISD’s closure will be extended to the end of the academic year, initially scheduled for May 28, 2020, as per Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s Executive Order.

Students and parents should continue to follow through with the assignments and instructional materials provided on the remote online instructional program.

For more information, please contact the District’s call center at (956) 473-8000 (M-F, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.) or visit United ISD’s website at www.uisd.net for instructional lessons and other developing information."