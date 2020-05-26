UISD to discuss LISD's land purchase in south Laredo

The United ISD Board of Trustees will be discussing the purchase of land in their district made by Laredo ISD.

During the meeting, they will hear a presentation by legal counsel regarding the purchase and options they might consider on this matter.

The last time we reported on this story was back in March, and that's when the Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to a request of an opinion on the matter.

In the document the attorney general said the education code does not permit a school district to purchase land outside of boundaries for the purpose of building or operating a school.

Regardless of the request for an opinion, LISD voted unanimously in January to purchase the land for close to three million dollars.

The property is located at the corner of south Ejido and Lomas Del Sur in South Laredo and will potentially become the future of Cigarroa Middle School.