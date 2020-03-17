UISD to hold Board meeting at SAC

The United Independent School Board will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 17th at noon at the Student Activity Complex.

Of course, some of thing agenda items they will be discussing are a possible resolution for payment of employees due to possible school closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They will also discuss a plan of action in the event that they decide to close schools.

Other agenda items include the approval of a budget amendment, property tax refunds and approval of Memorandum of understandings for disasters and community.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, they are requesting that public comments be submitted to safety@uisd.net