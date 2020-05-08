UISD to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies

The United Independent School District is making some changes when it comes to its commencement ceremonies.

The school district will hold its graduation ceremonies outdoors this year.

United South High School will have theirs on Monday June 22nd at 8 p.m.

LBJ High School will have theirs the next day on Tuesday June 23rd.

United High School will follow suit on Wednesday June 24th and Alexander wraps it all up on Thursday June 25th.

All of these ceremonies will be held at the Student Activity Complex.

Students attendees and staff are required to wear their facemasks during the festivities.

As well as following guidelines of six feet social distancing and controlling crowd sizes.

There may be changes based on either weather or guidelines set forth by the government.