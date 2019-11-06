UISD to host Parent Learning Summit

The United Independent School District is inviting parents and guardians to its annual Parent Learning Summit taking place this weekend.

Every year, the district holds the conference where parents can learn some of the different challenges their children may face as students.

Parents will get a chance to listen in on ways they can help their child's academic success while also enjoy a free breakfast.

Attendees will also get a chance to win some door prizes.

The event will take place this Saturday, November 9th at the main United High School Campus from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to all UISD parents.