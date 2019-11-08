UISD to host Parent Learning Summit on Saturday

The United Independent School District is inviting parents and guardians to its annual parent learning summit taking place this weekend.

File photo: UISD Parent Learning Summit

Every year, the district holds the conference where parents can learn some of the different challenges their children may face as students.

Parents will get a chance to listen in on ways they can help improve their child's academics while also enjoying a free breakfast.

Attendees will also get a chance to win some door prizes and answer questions from several speakers.

The event will take place this Saturday, November 9th at the main United High School campus from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to all UISD parents.