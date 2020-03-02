UISD to kick-off National School Lunch Week

A local school district will kick off a week campaign that seeks to promote the importance of a balanced breakfast.

File photo: School lunch

Starting on Monday, the United Independent School District will kick off its National School Breakfast and Lunch Week.

The campaign is a yearly initiative aimed to promote healthy eating among the students.

Campuses across the district will be showcasing some of the many ways to eat healthy with several activities.

The theme for this year’s statewide competition is Save the Day with a Healthy School Breakfast.

