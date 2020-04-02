UISD to provide materials and workbooks for students

Since the coronavirus pandemic has suspended classes all across the nation, a local school district is making sure students don’t miss out on educational instruction.

United ISD has set-up two different dates for parents of elementary school students to pick-up instructional materials and workbooks.

On Wednesday morning parents from Alexander High School lined-up to pick up the needed materials for their kids to complete their schoolwork.

For parents with kids a little younger, this Friday, April 3rd and Monday April 6th will be the dates to keep in mind.

Each school campus will contact parents with the correct time when they can pick-up the materials.

If parents have any questions, they can call the district's call center at 473-80-00, Monday Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.