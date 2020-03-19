UISD to set up food distribution sites

A local school district is doing its best to provide nutritious meals while the kids are out of school.

Starting on Monday, March 23rd, UISD will be setting up several drive-through food distribution sites for local students.

Meal kits will be provided to any child 18 years old and younger.

The grab and go meals will be provided at the following locations:

BONNIE GARCIA ELEMENTARY (1453 Concord Hills Blvd.)

BORCHERS ELEMENTARY (9551 Backwoods Trail )

CLARK ELEMENTARY (500 W. Hillside Rd.)

CUELLAR ELEMENTARY (6431 Casa Del Sol Blvd.)

FASKEN SCHOOL (11111 Atlanta Dr.)

GONZALEZ MIDDLE SCHOOL (5208 Sta. Claudia Lane)

KENNEDY-ZAPATA ELEMENTARY (3809 Espejo Molina Rd., El Cenizo, Tx)

LOS OBISPOS MIDDLE SCHOOL (4801 S. Ejido Rd.)

LYNDON B. JOHNSON HIGH SCHOOL (5626 Cielito Lindo Blvd.)

MULLER ELEMENTARY (4430 Muller Memorial Blvd.)

NEWMAN ELEMENTARY (1300 Alta Vista)

PRADA ELEMENTARY (510 Soria Dr.)

RAUL PERALES MIDDLE SCHOOL (410 EG Ranch Road)

RUIZ ELEMENTARY (1717 Ave. Los Presidentes)

SAN ISIDRO ELEMENTARY (11021 Bucky Houdman)

SALVADOR GARCIA MIDDLE SCHOOL (499 Pena Dr., Rio Bravo, Tx)

TRAUTMANN MIDDLE SCHOOL (8501 Curly Lane)

UNITED MIDDLE SCHOOL (700 E. Del Mar Blvd.)