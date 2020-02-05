UISD welcomes four new officers to police department

The United Independent School District welcomed four new officers and a mascot to its police department.

The induction boosted the district's police force to a total of 90 officers.

The new agents are Adrian Cantu, Gorden Jarrell, Scott Anderson and Eric Gonzalez as well as a new police mascot named Officer Justice.

UISD says the new inductees will allow the district to continue its commitment and dedication to the safety and welfare of its staff and students.

Congratulations to the newly sworn-in officers!