UISD'S Crime Stoppers rewarded $5,000

A local rewards program is getting a little bit more money in their piggy bank to help keep students safe.

The Webb County Sheriff's Office is giving $5,000 to the United ISD's Crime Stoppers program.

According to the Chief of UISD Police, the money is "taken from the bad guys and given to the good guys." This money will go a long way to helping the program.

"It will be given to people that give us tips, and it actually leads us to some type of investigation and this'll be their reward money, which again will be worked through Crime Stoppers."

Chief Garner also invites anyone in the community to report suspicious activity to law enforcement, it might save some lives.