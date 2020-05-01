Texas Workforce Commission will require valid reason for unemployment

Texans who refuse to return to work as the state reopens will need a valid reason to qualify for unemployment.

As Texas slowly reopens, individuals have to decide if they are willing to go back to work.



Governor Greg Abbott has released new guidelines for those Texans choosing not to go back, but want to apply for unemployment.

Abbott issued the new guidance that allows unemployment applicants to refuse suitable work without sacrificing their benefits because of COVID-19 crisis.



Previously, the Texas Commission rule stated an individual could not qualify for unemployment benefits if an employer offered a job and they refused the job offer without good cause.



The new guidance adds additional valid reasons according to the TWC:

- One reason is that if the person is at high risk, that means any person 65 years or older.

- Also if a household member is considered at high risk.

- If the individual filing has tested positive by a source authorized by the state of Texas and has not recovered.

- Another valid reason is if anybody in the household has tested positive by a source authorized by the state of Texas and is not recovered and 14 days have not yet passed.

- Also if the individual filing for unemployment is currently in 14 day quarantine due to close contact to COVID-19.

- And lastly, child care: if child's school or daycare is closed and no alternatives are available.

According to the state, each unemployment insurance claim is being evaluated on an individual basis.

Any other situation will be subject to a case-by-case review from the Texas Workforce Commission.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, currently in Webb County there are close to 8,000 unemployment claims filed.



In Zapata County there are 248 claims, and La Salle County has 150 claims filed.