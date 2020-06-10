United South seniors pick up caps and gowns

Seniors at United South High School are gearing to close the chapter of their high school lives.

Early Wednesday morning, students were able to pick up their caps and gowns as teachers and staff organized a parade to celebrate the students.



This is the first time many were able to see each other in person since spring break.



We spoke to the valedictorian who says this year is bittersweet for all seniors.

"Oh, its been really sad...." said Christopher Garza. "Like obviously we got our senior year taken away from us, and it's just... this is so beautiful, our teachers and our community were able to come together and celebrate us in a special way. That's why I'm really grateful and I'm really happy for all the memories we were able to share."

Garza says he is planning to attend the University of Texas in Austin and plans to become a lawyer.



United South High School's 2020 graduating class will have 754 students.