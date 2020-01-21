UPDATE: Laredo Police officers fire at alleged domestic dispute suspect

More details into the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning are now being confirmed after a preliminary investigation conducted by Laredo PD Criminal Investigation Division Investigators.

It was found that a woman involved in the incident called Laredo Police Dispatch at the 795-2800 line and stated that she needed police assistance at the residence because the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Carlos Manuel Amador, was not allowing the woman to leave.

The officers arrived and spoke with the female caller who was located outside the home. Suspect Carlos Amador was inside the home when the officers initially arrived at the location.

After a few moments Amador exited the home and was holding a gun up to his head. LPD officers gave verbal commands to the suspect to drop the weapon. Amador raised and pointed the weapon at the officers.

Two officers, in self defense, discharged their weapons and wounded the suspect. Between the two officers they discharged a total of ten times, hitting the suspect once. Officers quickly called for emergency medical assistance for the injured suspect. The suspect was then transported to the Laredo Medical Center in critical condition.

Supervisors and detectives arrived at the location to contain the crime scene and began their investigation. No one else was injured at the location.

It was discovered that weapon held and controlled by Carlos Amador was a Daisy Powerline 426 Air Pistol, which is a replica of a Walther PPQ handgun.

The officers who discharged their weapon have been identified as Patrol Officer Jorge Salazar Jr. (fifteen year veteran of Laredo PD) and Patrol Officer Benjamin R. Salinas (two year veteran of Laredo PD).

The case remains under investigation.