U.S. Army veteran on his way to becoming an American Citizen

A U.S. Army veteran who was deported over a drug conviction is back in a Chicago courtroom after crossing through a Laredo port of entry earlier this week.

Miguel Perez Junior

Miguel Perez Junior was deported last year after he was convicted in 2010.

On Monday, Perez was allowed back into the country through bridge one.

Perez got a full and unconditional pardon earlier this year and immigration officials have allowed him into the U.S. for just two weeks to apply for citizenship.

Perez is expected to get an answer from federal officials about his citizenship application within the next ten days.