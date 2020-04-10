U.S. Attorney's Office addresses stimulus check scams

Taxpayers are being alerted that criminals are attempting to steal their highly anticipated stimulus checks.

COVID-19 economic impact payment checks will be on their way from the IRS in a matter of weeks, but scammers are on the prowl.



According to the U.S. Attorney, criminals have already begun deceiving taxpayers through unsolicited phone calls, emails, or text messages claiming to be from the IRS in attempts to steal these payments.



Authorities warn taxpayers to be vigilant and on alert to this potential fraud.



Here is what you need to know :

- The IRS will deposit your check into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return or, in the alternative, send you a paper check.

- The IRS will not call and ask you to verify your payment details. Do not give out your bank account, debit account or Paypal account information, even if someone claims it's necessary to get your check. It is not true.



- If you receive texts or emails claiming you can get your money faster by sending personal information or clicking on links, delete them. Do not click on any links in those emails or texts.

"Fraudsters are willing to take advantage to anyone willing to give the information," said Mark Donnelly. "Often time the elderly targeted. It's really who is willing to take the bait."

Mark Donnelly, United States Assistant Attorney says several reports show "fake checks" are being used to scam.

Here is how you spot some red flags:

- Bogus checks are also being distributed. The Department of Treasury has not yet sent out checks. So if you already received one it is probably fake.

- Keep an eye out. If you receive a "check" for an odd amount (especially one with cents).

- Also, a check that requires that you verify the check online or by calling a number, is a fraud.

Most importantly if you receive a call, do not engage with scammers or thieves. You are asked to report the fraud.



The IRS, Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Office all work together to prosecute these scammers.

"We are ready and geared up to charge anybody who is committing this type of fraud with appropriate criminal penalties and bring them to charges. We are not going tolerate any type of fraud during this pandemic."

The National Disaster Fraud Center is set up to allow the public to report frauds during a time of crisis.