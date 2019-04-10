U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief discusses increases in apprehension

The sector chief of the U.S. Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley testified at a Homeland Security hearing in Washington D.C.

Ed Karsich said in his 30 years as an agent, he has never witnessed the conditions they are currently facing on the southwest border.

He goes on the say this is not a manufactured crisis created by those who live and work in the border area.

Karsich also talked about the increase in apprehensions.

Karsich says, “Last year agents in RGV made 162,000 apprehensions, we are already at 147,000, at this pace, my sector alone, we will have more than 260,000 apprehensions by the end of the year. On average, we apprehend more than 1,000 people illegally crossing the border every day. That's roughly the capacity of 17 commercial buses."

One senator in attendance talked about the vacancies at the Department of Homeland Security saying it will lead to no accountability to the American people.