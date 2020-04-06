U.S. Consul General issues travel advisory for Americans

The U.S. Consul General in Nuevo Laredo, sent a message to all Americans crossing the U.S. Mexico border.

In the message, Katherine Flashbart says, saying the Department of State has issued a level four global health advisory due to the impact of COVID-19.

This means, U.S. Citizens, should avoid all international travel.

Currently, travel is restricted to essential travel across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mexican authorities have increased screenings of personal vehicles and buses at some ports of entry.

U.S. Citizens are subject of being denied entry or quarantine in Mexico.

Therefore, they are encouraging U.S. Citizens to stay home and limit travel unless it is absolutely necessary.