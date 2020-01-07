U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo continues travel advisory

After a week of gun battles in our sister city, things have started to quiet down on social media.

According to the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo, they are still warning U.S. personnel on restrictions for those looking to cross into Mexico.

Officials say heavily armed members of criminal groups often patrol areas in marked and unmarked vehicles and operate with impunity.

They continue by saying local law enforcement has limited capability to respond to crime incidents.

They encourage travelers to keep an eye out on the travel advisory on the U.S. Department of State for any changes.

