U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize 45K in unreported currency

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $45,000 dollars of unreported currency at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The discovery was made on Friday, April 11th when officers assigned to outbound operations referred a 2020 Toyota Avalon traveling to Mexico to secondary inspection.

When officers searched the car they found packages of cash inside the subject’s personal belongings.

A total of $45,175 dollars was seized, and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.