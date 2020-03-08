U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize $277K of meth

More than a quarter of million dollars’ worth of drugs is confiscated at one of Laredo’s ports of entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The drugs were seized this past Thursday, March 5th, at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge after agents referred a 2005 Chevrolet van for a secondary inspection.

During a non-intrusive imaging system inspection, officers found a total of 80 packages of methamphetamine.

The drugs weighed 14 pounds and had an estimated street value of $277,000.

The drugs and van were both seized and the case was turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.