U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize two loads of narcotics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection prevented two separate loads of drugs from entering the country.

The seizures happened on Sunday, February 16th when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge encountered a van at the primary inspection lane.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 140 pounds of alleged meth concealed within the vehicle.

The second discovery happened at the same bridge when officers referred a Nissan Sentra to secondary inspection and found 24 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The seized narcotics have a combined estimated street value of $2,987,447.

Both drivers were Mexican Citizens from Monterrey. They were both arrested and turned over to Homeland Security.